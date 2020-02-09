Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $6.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.99% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Coeur Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Roth Capital cut Coeur Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James set a $6.25 target price on Coeur Mining and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.30 target price (down previously from $7.10) on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.13.

CDE stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.06. 3,449,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,512,049. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.36 and a beta of 1.12. Coeur Mining has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $8.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

In other Coeur Mining news, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 20,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Coeur Mining by 260.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,987,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,559,000 after buying an additional 1,435,869 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Coeur Mining by 21.6% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 69,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 12,294 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Coeur Mining by 2.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 82,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Coeur Mining by 64.0% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 100,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 39,064 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Coeur Mining during the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. 64.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

