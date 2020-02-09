Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by Matthews International Capital Management LLC

Matthews International Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 51.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,035,143 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 2,131,800 shares during the quarter. Cognizant Technology Solutions makes up about 6.0% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Matthews International Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $126,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,927,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,218,087. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.24. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 12 month low of $56.73 and a 12 month high of $74.85. The company has a market capitalization of $39.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.06.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.05%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology service provider to repurchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CTSH. Wolfe Research lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Cognizant Technology Solutions to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.28.

In other news, Director Francisco Dsouza sold 62,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $3,784,713.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 289,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,625,760.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total value of $46,066.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,276,305.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 313,189 shares of company stock valued at $19,422,499. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

