Coin Lion (LION) Market Cap Hits $148,884.00

Coin Lion (CURRENCY:LION) traded up 13% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 9th. Coin Lion has a market capitalization of $148,884.00 and $792.00 worth of Coin Lion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coin Lion token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and YoBit. Over the last seven days, Coin Lion has traded up 18.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $341.83 or 0.03388527 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009945 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00237007 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00033739 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00138170 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Coin Lion Profile

Coin Lion’s launch date was November 3rd, 2017. Coin Lion’s total supply is 159,698,831 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,226,096 tokens. The Reddit community for Coin Lion is /r/Coin_Lion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin Lion’s official website is www.coinlion.com. Coin Lion’s official Twitter account is @coin_lion.

Buying and Selling Coin Lion

Coin Lion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin Lion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin Lion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coin Lion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

