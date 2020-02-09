Coin Lion Trading Down 28.1% Over Last Week (LION)

Coin Lion (CURRENCY:LION) traded 38.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 9th. Over the last week, Coin Lion has traded down 28.1% against the US dollar. One Coin Lion token can now be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and YoBit. Coin Lion has a market capitalization of $80,650.00 and $144.00 worth of Coin Lion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Coin Lion alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $345.90 or 0.03417667 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009924 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00227235 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00033179 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00131259 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Coin Lion Token Profile

Coin Lion was first traded on November 3rd, 2017. Coin Lion’s total supply is 159,698,831 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,226,096 tokens. Coin Lion’s official Twitter account is @coin_lion. The Reddit community for Coin Lion is /r/Coin_Lion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Coin Lion is www.coinlion.com.

Buying and Selling Coin Lion

Coin Lion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin Lion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin Lion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coin Lion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Coin Lion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coin Lion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.