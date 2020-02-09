CoinEx Token 1-Day Volume Hits $2.87 Million (CET)

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. One CoinEx Token token can now be bought for about $0.0174 or 0.00000172 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CoinEx Token has traded 15.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. CoinEx Token has a market cap of $15.14 million and $2.87 million worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.47 or 0.03359841 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009937 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00228200 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00033320 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00131410 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000067 BTC.

About CoinEx Token

CoinEx Token was first traded on July 9th, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,861,360,030 tokens and its circulating supply is 871,038,875 tokens. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom. CoinEx Token’s official website is www.coinex.com.

Buying and Selling CoinEx Token

CoinEx Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinEx Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinEx Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

