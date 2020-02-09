CoinFi Tops 24-Hour Volume of $11,858.00 (COFI)

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 9th. In the last week, CoinFi has traded 33.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. CoinFi has a total market capitalization of $402,741.00 and $11,858.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinFi token can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges including Cobinhood, FCoin, Gate.io and Kucoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $342.03 or 0.03390683 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009967 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00236081 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00033134 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00136351 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002654 BTC.

CoinFi Profile

CoinFi was first traded on December 15th, 2017. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 198,664,791 tokens. CoinFi’s official website is www.coinfi.com. The official message board for CoinFi is medium.com/coinfi. CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CoinFi

CoinFi can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, FCoin, Gate.io, Cobinhood, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

