CoinPoker (CHP) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.52 Million

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. One CoinPoker token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Allcoin, HitBTC and Kucoin. During the last seven days, CoinPoker has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. CoinPoker has a total market cap of $2.52 million and $28,660.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $344.35 or 0.03414927 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009930 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00236370 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00032878 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00137907 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002713 BTC.

CoinPoker Token Profile

CoinPoker’s launch date was October 24th, 2017. CoinPoker’s total supply is 295,068,342 tokens and its circulating supply is 267,969,640 tokens. The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CoinPoker is coinpoker.com. CoinPoker’s official message board is medium.com/@CoinPoker. CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CoinPoker Token Trading

CoinPoker can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinPoker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinPoker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

