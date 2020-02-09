CoinUs (CNUS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3,874.00

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. Over the last seven days, CoinUs has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. CoinUs has a total market capitalization of $240,959.00 and $3,874.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinUs token can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including DigiFinex and Allbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003517 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 46.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000750 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 43.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000068 BTC.

CoinUs Token Profile

CoinUs (CRYPTO:CNUS) is a token. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 tokens. CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. CoinUs’ official website is www.coinus.io. The official message board for CoinUs is medium.com/@coinus.official.

CoinUs Token Trading

CoinUs can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinUs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinUs using one of the exchanges listed above.

