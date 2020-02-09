ColossusXT Achieves Market Cap of $3.56 Million (COLX)

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded 16.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. One ColossusXT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and Novaexchange. ColossusXT has a market cap of $3.56 million and approximately $7,204.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ColossusXT has traded up 51% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000032 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000519 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About ColossusXT

ColossusXT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 11,836,427,209 coins and its circulating supply is 11,795,385,382 coins. The official website for ColossusXT is colossusxt.io. The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ColossusXT Coin Trading

ColossusXT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ColossusXT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ColossusXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

