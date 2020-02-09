ColossusXT Reaches Market Cap of $4.56 Million (COLX)

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. ColossusXT has a market cap of $4.56 million and $5,196.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ColossusXT coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, Novaexchange and Trade Satoshi. During the last seven days, ColossusXT has traded up 79.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About ColossusXT

ColossusXT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 11,835,173,167 coins and its circulating supply is 11,794,131,339 coins. The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ColossusXT is colossusxt.io. ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ColossusXT

ColossusXT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ColossusXT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ColossusXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

