Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.50.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCO. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Dougherty & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

In other news, VP Peter M. Mccormick sold 4,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.63, for a total value of $181,548.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kurt F. Wozniak sold 6,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total transaction of $277,043.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,502,197.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,728 shares of company stock worth $1,349,311 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMCO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,082,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,432,000 after acquiring an additional 9,673 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 35.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,853,000 after buying an additional 167,700 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 7.5% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 525,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,132,000 after buying an additional 36,816 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 469,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,790,000 after buying an additional 9,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 2.2% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 452,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,488,000 after buying an additional 9,709 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

CMCO opened at $36.98 on Friday. Columbus McKinnon has a fifty-two week low of $30.76 and a fifty-two week high of $43.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $895.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.56.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $199.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.76%.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

