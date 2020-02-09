Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,612 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,895 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 147.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 427.9% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV raised its holdings in Comcast by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 733 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $44.74 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $36.75 and a twelve month high of $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $203.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.61.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 26.84%.

In other Comcast news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $3,410,627.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 564,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,648,396.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised Comcast to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Comcast from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.08.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

