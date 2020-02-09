Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 51.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,774 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,299 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 87,766 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 20,137 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.7% in the third quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,295 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 11,318 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Comcast in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Comcast from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim set a $57.00 price objective on Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.08.

In other Comcast news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $3,410,627.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 564,424 shares in the company, valued at $24,648,396.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $44.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $36.75 and a 1 year high of $47.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.61. The firm has a market cap of $203.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.84%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Further Reading: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.