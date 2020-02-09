Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 58.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 170,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 62,441 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.15% of Commerce Bancshares worth $11,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 3,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 22,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $69.67 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.65 and a fifty-two week high of $71.92. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.18.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 29.06%. The company had revenue of $346.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CBSH shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut Commerce Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Commerce Bancshares to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Commerce Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

In related news, Director David W. Kemper sold 30,981 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $2,117,551.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,221,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,457,058.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John K. Handy sold 994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.21, for a total value of $65,812.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,343,834. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,604 shares of company stock worth $4,671,131. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

