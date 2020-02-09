Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Purchases 2,907 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 601.8% during the 4th quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Guggenheim raised their price target on Walt Disney from to in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Imperial Capital cut their price target on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.36.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $141.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $257.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $143.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.52. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $107.32 and a one year high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.50%.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total value of $642,686.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,897,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total value of $454,056.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,250,878.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,627. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.