Comparing American Bio Medica (OTCMKTS:ABMC) & Bausch Health Companies (OTCMKTS:BHC)

American Bio Medica (OTCMKTS:ABMC) and Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of American Bio Medica shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.4% of Bausch Health Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 12.2% of American Bio Medica shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.9% of Bausch Health Companies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for American Bio Medica and Bausch Health Companies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Bio Medica 0 0 0 0 N/A Bausch Health Companies 1 3 10 0 2.64

Bausch Health Companies has a consensus target price of $34.27, indicating a potential upside of 21.73%. Given Bausch Health Companies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bausch Health Companies is more favorable than American Bio Medica.

Profitability

This table compares American Bio Medica and Bausch Health Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Bio Medica -23.31% N/A -37.08% Bausch Health Companies -7.25% 56.19% 4.72%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares American Bio Medica and Bausch Health Companies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Bio Medica $3.87 million 0.66 -$1.03 million N/A N/A Bausch Health Companies $8.38 billion 1.18 -$4.15 billion $4.02 7.00

American Bio Medica has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bausch Health Companies.

Risk & Volatility

American Bio Medica has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bausch Health Companies has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bausch Health Companies beats American Bio Medica on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

American Bio Medica Company Profile

American Bio Medica Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells lateral flow immunoassay tests primarily for the immediate detection of drugs in urine and oral fluids at the point of collection. Its drugs detection products in urine include Rapid Drug Screen, a rapid drug test, which detects the presence or absence of 2 to 10 drugs; Rapid ONE product line that consists of single drug tests, each of which tests for the presence or absence of a single drug; RDS InCup, a drug-testing cup that detects the presence or absence of 1 to 12 drugs; Rapid TOX, a drug test in a cassette platform, which detects the presence or absence of 2 to 10 drugs; Rapid TOX Cup II, a drug testing cup that detects the presence or absence of 1 to 14 drugs; and Rapid TOX Cup II (2G), a second generation of the original Rapid TOX Cup II, which consists of a smaller cup with smaller test strip, as well as private labeled versions of Rapid TOX. The company also offers OralStat, a drug test for the detection of drugs in oral fluids, as well as private labeled versions of OralStat. In addition, the company distributes other products for the detection of substances of abuse; and products that detect the presence or absence of alcohol, and alternative sample options for drug testing, as well as toxicology management services. Further, it provides bulk test strip contract manufacturing services to non-affiliated diagnostic companies. American Bio Medica Corporation serves rehabilitation/drug treatment, pain management, other clinical, government, and employment/workplace markets in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as American Micro Media, Inc. and changed its name to American Bio Medica Corporation in September 1992. American Bio Medica Corporation was founded in 1986 and is based in Kinderhook, New York.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products. The Bausch + Lomb/International segment offers products with a focus on the vision care, surgical, and consumer and ophthalmology Rx products in the United States; and Solta products, branded and generic pharmaceutical products, OTC products, and medical device products, and Bausch + Lomb products in Canada, Europe, Asia, Australia, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The Salix segment provides gastroenterology products in the United States. The Ortho Dermatologics segment offers dermatological products in the United States; and Solta medical aesthetic devices internationally. The Diversified Products segment provides pharmaceutical products in the areas of neurology and other therapeutic classes, as well as generic and dentistry products in the United States. The company was formerly known as Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. and changed its name to Bausch Health Companies Inc. in July 2018. Bausch Health Companies Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

