Comparing Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) and Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) and Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

36.1% of Chemung Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.4% of Merchants Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 19.0% of Chemung Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 43.4% of Merchants Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Chemung Financial and Merchants Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chemung Financial 17.94% 8.79% 0.88% Merchants Bancorp 29.85% 19.24% 1.49%

Volatility and Risk

Chemung Financial has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Merchants Bancorp has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Chemung Financial and Merchants Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chemung Financial $87.00 million 2.17 $15.61 million $3.20 12.15 Merchants Bancorp $259.08 million 2.31 $77.33 million $2.37 8.78

Merchants Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Chemung Financial. Merchants Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chemung Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Chemung Financial and Merchants Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chemung Financial 0 3 1 0 2.25 Merchants Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Chemung Financial currently has a consensus target price of $45.50, indicating a potential upside of 17.06%. Merchants Bancorp has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.67%. Given Chemung Financial’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Chemung Financial is more favorable than Merchants Bancorp.

Dividends

Chemung Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Merchants Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Chemung Financial pays out 32.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Merchants Bancorp pays out 11.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Merchants Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Merchants Bancorp beats Chemung Financial on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as a bank. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases. The company offers consumer loans, including credit card loans, revolving credit plans, and automotive loans. The company offers commercial real estate loans for land development and on-site construction of industrial, commercial, residential, or farm buildings in the United States; real estate-backed residential loans; and commercial loans collateralized by real estate properties. The company offers domestic and foreign commercial and industrial loans. The company offers loans for the purpose of financing agricultural production; loans which include planned and unplanned overdrafts, to governments in non-U.S. countries, to their official institutions, and to international and regional institutions. For 2017, it has an asset value of 1.7 million USD. The bank has generated a net income of 7,430 USD in December 31, 2017. Chemung Financial Corporation was founded in 1833 and is based in Elmira, New York.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities. The Mortgage Warehousing segment funds agency eligible residential loans, including origination, purchase, and sale in the secondary market, as well as commercial loans to non-depository financial institutions. The Banking segment offers a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, such as various types of deposit products comprising checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, commercial real estate, mortgage, and other consumer loan products; and letters of credit, as well as engages in the retail banking, agricultural lending, single family mortgage lending, small business administration lending, and correspondent lending and servicing businesses. It operates 14 offices. Merchants Bancorp was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

