Comparing Enlivex Therapeutics (ENLV) & The Competition

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ENLV) is one of 602 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Enlivex Therapeutics to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Enlivex Therapeutics has a beta of 1.8, indicating that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enlivex Therapeutics’ peers have a beta of 1.88, indicating that their average stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Enlivex Therapeutics and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Enlivex Therapeutics N/A -$4.24 million -5.54 Enlivex Therapeutics Competitors $2.20 billion $270.10 million -4.03

Enlivex Therapeutics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Enlivex Therapeutics. Enlivex Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Enlivex Therapeutics and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enlivex Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Enlivex Therapeutics Competitors 6155 16652 32604 1297 2.51

Enlivex Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 158.06%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 38.00%. Given Enlivex Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Enlivex Therapeutics is more favorable than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Enlivex Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.0% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Enlivex Therapeutics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enlivex Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Enlivex Therapeutics Competitors -2,565.18% -250.46% -31.43%

Enlivex Therapeutics Company Profile

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, engages in developing allogeneic drugs for immune system rebalancing. Its product candidate is Allocetra, an immunotherapy candidate for the prevention of complications post bone marrow transplantations; treatment of patients that do not respond to steroid treatment upon occurrence of graft vs host disease post bone marrow transplantations; and prevention of cytokine storms, organ damage, and multiple organ failure in sepsis patients. The company also intends to develop its cell-based therapy to be combined with treatments of solid tumors via immune checkpoint rebalancing to enhance the efficacy of various anti-cancer therapies, including chimeric antigen receptor T-Cell therapy and therapies targeting T-Cell receptor therapy. Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Nes Ziona, Israel.

