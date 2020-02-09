Comparing Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) and ATA (NYSE:ATAI)

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) and ATA (NASDAQ:ATAI) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Universal Technical Institute and ATA’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Technical Institute $331.50 million 0.68 -$7.87 million ($0.52) -16.73 ATA $190,000.00 132.48 $124.34 million N/A N/A

ATA has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Universal Technical Institute.

Risk & Volatility

Universal Technical Institute has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ATA has a beta of 2.27, indicating that its share price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Universal Technical Institute and ATA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Universal Technical Institute 0 1 1 0 2.50 ATA 0 0 0 0 N/A

Universal Technical Institute presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.45%. Given Universal Technical Institute’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Universal Technical Institute is more favorable than ATA.

Profitability

This table compares Universal Technical Institute and ATA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Technical Institute -2.37% -7.58% -1.30% ATA 22,426.20% -19.31% -15.59%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.7% of Universal Technical Institute shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of ATA shares are held by institutional investors. 16.3% of Universal Technical Institute shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 52.9% of ATA shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Universal Technical Institute beats ATA on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute. The company also provides manufacturer specific advanced training programs, including student paid electives at its campuses; and manufacturer or dealer sponsored training at various campuses and dedicated training centers, as well as offers undergraduate diploma programs for welding and computer numeric control machining. It operates 13 campuses. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About ATA

ATA Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides computer-based testing services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers services for the creation and delivery of computer-based tests utilizing its test delivery platform and proprietary testing technologies that are used for professional licensure and certification tests in various industries, including IT services, banking, teaching, and insurance; and administrative services, such as test registration, scheduling, fee collection, and certification fulfillment. Its e-testing platform integrates various aspects of the test delivery process for computer-based tests, from test form compilation to test scoring and results analysis. The company also offers mobile test administration platform MTS for test administration; and EzTest, an online self-service testing platform that provides testing management and delivery functions for the test delivery organizations and individuals, including item banking, test form composition, test delivery, online proctoring, and test result analysis. In addition, it provides EzInterview, an online interview management platform to support the talent assessment and hiring process; and HR Select, an employee assessment solution that enables corporate human resources departments to test, benchmark, and analyze job applicants; and online education services. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 3,344 authorized test centers. It serves professional associations, governmental agencies, and IT vendors, as well as individual online education services consumers. ATA Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

