COMPASS GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

COMPASS GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital cut shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

Get COMPASS GRP PLC/S alerts:

Shares of CMPGY stock opened at $25.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.17. COMPASS GRP PLC/S has a fifty-two week low of $22.09 and a fifty-two week high of $26.87.

COMPASS GRP PLC/S Company Profile

Compass Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for COMPASS GRP PLC/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMPASS GRP PLC/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.