Conceal (CCX) One Day Volume Tops $124,327.00

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 9th. Conceal has a total market cap of $660,868.00 and approximately $124,327.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conceal coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00001070 BTC on exchanges including Sistemkoin, Graviex, TradeOgre and STEX. In the last week, Conceal has traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.63 or 0.01255990 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00046368 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00021559 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.59 or 0.00212463 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00010240 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002292 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00062669 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004413 BTC.

Conceal Profile

Conceal is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 21st, 2016. Conceal’s total supply is 15,436,253 coins and its circulating supply is 6,097,856 coins. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork.

Buying and Selling Conceal

Conceal can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Sistemkoin, STEX and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

