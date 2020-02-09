Concoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $154.00 (CONX)

Concoin (CURRENCY:CONX) traded 23.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. Over the last week, Concoin has traded up 44.4% against the US dollar. Concoin has a market cap of $3,618.00 and approximately $154.00 worth of Concoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Concoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Concoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $345.45 or 0.03409293 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009913 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00227478 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000731 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00033137 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00131115 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000068 BTC.

About Concoin

Concoin’s total supply is 1,595,266 coins and its circulating supply is 744,266 coins. Concoin’s official Twitter account is @con_coin. The official website for Concoin is www.concoin.com.

Buying and Selling Concoin

Concoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Concoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Concoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Concoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Concoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Concoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.