Connect Coin Price Tops $0.0015 on Top Exchanges (XCON)

Connect Coin (CURRENCY:XCON) traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 9th. Over the last seven days, Connect Coin has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Connect Coin has a total market cap of $58,071.00 and $5,802.00 worth of Connect Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Connect Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges including Coineal and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Connect Coin

Connect Coin’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,996,796 tokens. The Reddit community for Connect Coin is /r/CONNECTXON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Connect Coin is connectingcoin.io. Connect Coin’s official Twitter account is @connectingcoin.

Buying and Selling Connect Coin

Connect Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Coineal. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Connect Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Connect Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Connect Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

