Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Purchased by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $6,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Constellation Brands by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,469,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,376,000 after acquiring an additional 124,090 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,421,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 610,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,927,000 after buying an additional 9,566 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 10.6% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 587,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,813,000 after buying an additional 56,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 536,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,800,000 after buying an additional 78,969 shares in the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on STZ shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.61.

Shares of STZ traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $200.34. 1,223,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,132,218. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.41. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.52 and a 12-month high of $214.48. The company has a market cap of $38.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $190.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.59.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.30. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 32.33%.

In related news, CFO David Eric Klein sold 36,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total transaction of $7,132,674.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,380 shares in the company, valued at $8,870,882.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 4,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $790,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,675,245. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

