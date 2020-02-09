Constellation Price Down 5.3% Over Last 7 Days (DAG)

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. One Constellation token can now be bought for approximately $0.0129 or 0.00000128 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Kucoin, IDEX and HitBTC. Constellation has a total market capitalization of $12.93 million and approximately $569,444.00 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Constellation has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00039510 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $583.81 or 0.05792353 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004860 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00023763 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00129436 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00039227 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Constellation Profile

DAG is a token. It launched on May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,002,426,867 tokens. Constellation’s official message board is constellationlabs.io/blog. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Constellation is www.constellationlabs.io.

Buying and Selling Constellation

Constellation can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Hotbit, IDEX, Kucoin and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Constellation should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Constellation using one of the exchanges listed above.

