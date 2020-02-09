Content Neutrality Network (CNN) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $627,481.00

Content Neutrality Network (CURRENCY:CNN) traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. Content Neutrality Network has a market cap of $4.38 million and $627,481.00 worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Content Neutrality Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including DDEX, HADAX, IDEX and ABCC. During the last seven days, Content Neutrality Network has traded 53.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $342.68 or 0.03395406 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009937 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00237379 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00032795 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00137296 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002713 BTC.

About Content Neutrality Network

Content Neutrality Network’s genesis date was February 28th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,035,223,816 tokens. Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain. The official website for Content Neutrality Network is cnntoken.io.

Buying and Selling Content Neutrality Network

Content Neutrality Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, CoinEx, CoinBene, HADAX, IDEX, DDEX and UEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Neutrality Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Content Neutrality Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Content Neutrality Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

