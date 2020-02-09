Content Value Network Market Capitalization Achieves $6.30 Million (CVNT)

Content Value Network (CURRENCY:CVNT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 9th. Content Value Network has a market cap of $6.30 million and $377,051.00 worth of Content Value Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Content Value Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000099 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMax, BitForex and UEX. During the last week, Content Value Network has traded 28.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $340.81 or 0.03378839 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009961 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00236315 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00033181 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00136330 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Content Value Network Profile

Content Value Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 632,524,282 tokens. The official website for Content Value Network is cvn.io.

Content Value Network Token Trading

Content Value Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, BitForex and BitMax. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Value Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Content Value Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Content Value Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

