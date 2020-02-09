ContentBox Price Up 41% Over Last Week (BOX)

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. In the last week, ContentBox has traded 41% higher against the U.S. dollar. ContentBox has a total market cap of $5.49 million and approximately $137,065.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ContentBox token can now be bought for about $0.0059 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Bilaxy, CPDAX and Huobi.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00009069 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00011239 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003061 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001523 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000101 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000511 BTC.

ContentBox Token Profile

BOX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 927,309,105 tokens. ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one. The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox.

Buying and Selling ContentBox

ContentBox can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX, UEX, Huobi, Bilaxy and DDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContentBox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ContentBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

