Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CLR shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of CLR traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.86. 2,391,534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,001,781. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Continental Resources has a 12-month low of $26.47 and a 12-month high of $52.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is currently 7.04%.

In related news, President Jack H. Stark sold 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total transaction of $701,715.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Spencer Eissenstat sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total transaction of $427,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,212,496 shares of company stock valued at $40,910,039. Insiders own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLR. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Continental Resources by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,213,390 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $144,519,000 after acquiring an additional 600,633 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 154.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,372,215 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $42,250,000 after buying an additional 832,702 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 138.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 842,672 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,946,000 after buying an additional 489,142 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 214.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 771,897 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,476,000 after buying an additional 526,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 756,276 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,940,000 after buying an additional 50,120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.85% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

