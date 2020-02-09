Contrasting Takeda Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:TKPYY) & Alpine Immune Sciences (OTCMKTS:ALPN)

Takeda Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:TKPYY) and Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

This table compares Takeda Pharmaceutical and Alpine Immune Sciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Takeda Pharmaceutical $15.99 billion 0.00 $1.68 billion N/A N/A Alpine Immune Sciences $700,000.00 79.67 -$36.49 million ($2.63) -1.14

Takeda Pharmaceutical has higher revenue and earnings than Alpine Immune Sciences.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Takeda Pharmaceutical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.8% of Alpine Immune Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 75.1% of Alpine Immune Sciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Takeda Pharmaceutical and Alpine Immune Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Takeda Pharmaceutical 0 0 0 0 N/A Alpine Immune Sciences 0 0 2 0 3.00

Alpine Immune Sciences has a consensus price target of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 250.00%.

Volatility & Risk

Takeda Pharmaceutical has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alpine Immune Sciences has a beta of 1.89, meaning that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Takeda Pharmaceutical and Alpine Immune Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Takeda Pharmaceutical 7.84% 11.35% 5.57% Alpine Immune Sciences N/A -103.29% -72.97%

Summary

Takeda Pharmaceutical beats Alpine Immune Sciences on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research and development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. It offers prescription, OTC, and quasi-drugs; and reagents in various therapeutic areas, including oncology, gastroenterology, central nervous system (CNS), vaccines, and others. The company is also involved in clinical diagnostics, chemical products, and other businesses. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a research collaboration with Shattuck Labs, Inc. to develop checkpoint fusion proteins that have the potential to become immunotherapies; and a collaboration alliance with Stanford University. It also has collaboration agreement with Samsung Bioepis Co., Ltd. to co-develop various biologic therapies; AstraZeneca PLC to develop and commercialize MEDI1341, an alpha synuclein antibody for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; Noile-Immune Biotech Inc. for the research and development of cancer immunotherapy; HitGen Ltd for the DNA-encoded library based drug discovery research; Montreal Neurological Institute to discover and develop treatments for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; Denali Therapeutics to develop and commercialize therapeutic product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases; Fujifilm to develop regenerative medicine product for heart patients; Wave Life Sciences Ltd. to discover, develop, and commercialize nucleic acid therapies for disorders of CNS, as well as drugs for neglected diseases initiative; and Molecular Templates to develop CD38-targeted engineered toxin bodies. In addition, the company has a licensing agreement with Fimecs, Inc. for the development of novel immuno-oncology therapies; and a clinical collaboration with Nektar Therapeutics to evaluate the combination of NKTR-214 and TAK-659. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited was founded in 1781 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202, a programmed cell death protein ligand 1 (PD-L1)/cytotoxic T-lymphocyte associated protein 4 (CTLA-4) antagonist with PD-L1 dependent CD28 costimulation for the treatment of cancer. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with the Kite Pharma, Inc. for discovering and developing protein-based immunotherapies targeting the immune synapse to treat cancer. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.