CoreCommodity Management LLC Acquires 125,500 Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM)

CoreCommodity Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) by 61.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 331,300 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,500 shares during the quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Hudbay Minerals worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HBM. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at about $907,000. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in Hudbay Minerals by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,809,915 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,210,000 after buying an additional 31,700 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Hudbay Minerals by 422.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 233,078 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 188,448 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its position in Hudbay Minerals by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 37,994,123 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $137,169,000 after buying an additional 2,528,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Hudbay Minerals by 320.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 641,274 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after buying an additional 488,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals stock opened at $3.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.65. Hudbay Minerals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.93 and a fifty-two week high of $7.83.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The mining company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $291.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.75 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 27.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals Inc will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HBM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Scotiabank upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.15.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

