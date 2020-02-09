CoreCommodity Management LLC Acquires Shares of 180,515 NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

CoreCommodity Management LLC acquired a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 180,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC owned about 0.09% of NexTier Oilfield Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $366,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $2,354,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 49.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NEX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.38.

Shares of NYSE:NEX opened at $5.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.27. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $12.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.65 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a positive return on equity of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $443.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.32 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions. The company also provides cementing and drilling services; and engineering software and technical guidance for remedial cementing applications and acidizing.

