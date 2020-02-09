CoreCommodity Management LLC Buys 135,473 Shares of Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR)

CoreCommodity Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) by 44.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 442,178 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 135,473 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC owned 0.15% of Antero Resources worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. First Quadrant L P CA increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 116.1% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 13,400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $7.00 to $6.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.73.

In other Antero Resources news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 138,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total value of $382,531.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AR opened at $1.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $556.82 million, a P/E ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Antero Resources Corp has a 1 year low of $1.68 and a 1 year high of $10.12.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.