CoreCommodity Management LLC Buys 77,292 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF)

CoreCommodity Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) by 118.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,816 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,292 shares during the quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.5% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 38,868 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 154,015 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 24.8% during the third quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 11,713 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 17.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,460 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 170.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,598 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CLF shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cleveland-Cliffs currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.14.

Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $7.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc has a one year low of $6.59 and a one year high of $12.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.79 and its 200 day moving average is $7.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.27%.

In other news, CFO Keith Koci bought 12,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.11 per share, with a total value of $103,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,153.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert P. Fisher, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.94 per share, for a total transaction of $39,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,265.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

