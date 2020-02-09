CoreCommodity Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

CoreCommodity Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,636 shares during the quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Rayonier by 119.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Rayonier by 7.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,519,000 after purchasing an additional 12,662 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Rayonier by 6.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 115,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 7,238 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rayonier by 1.6% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 3,051,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,051,000 after purchasing an additional 46,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rayonier by 11.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 7,857 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RYN opened at $28.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.54. Rayonier Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.83 and a 1 year high of $33.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.71 and a beta of 0.93.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Rayonier had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $178.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Rayonier from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. DA Davidson raised shares of Rayonier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.75.

Rayonier Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

