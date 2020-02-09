CoreCommodity Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH)

CoreCommodity Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,138 shares during the quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in Potlatchdeltic were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Potlatchdeltic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,986,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 256,077 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Potlatchdeltic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,297,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Potlatchdeltic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,469,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 556,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,858,000 after purchasing an additional 124,701 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PCH opened at $40.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 48.94 and a beta of 1.40. Potlatchdeltic Corp has a fifty-two week low of $33.31 and a fifty-two week high of $45.42.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $203.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.69 million. Potlatchdeltic had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 6.73%. Potlatchdeltic’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Potlatchdeltic Corp will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America set a $47.00 price objective on Potlatchdeltic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Potlatchdeltic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Potlatchdeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.86.

In other Potlatchdeltic news, VP William R. Dereu sold 3,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $145,563.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,588.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP William R. Dereu sold 10,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.19, for a total value of $473,621.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,979.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

