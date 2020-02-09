CoreCommodity Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

CoreCommodity Management LLC lessened its position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,276 shares during the quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 9.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,046,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,190,000 after purchasing an additional 87,055 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 10.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 11,418 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

CMC stock opened at $21.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.77. Commercial Metals has a 52-week low of $13.27 and a 52-week high of $24.04.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.08%.

CMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank raised Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.50 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Commercial Metals from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine cut Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Commercial Metals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.61.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

