CoreCommodity Management LLC Has $1.27 Million Stake in Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA)

CoreCommodity Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,236 shares during the quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Alcoa during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 323.7% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alcoa during the third quarter worth $30,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Alcoa during the third quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Alcoa by 58.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $21.50 to $20.50 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Alcoa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America cut shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alcoa currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

Shares of AA stock opened at $15.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.95. Alcoa Corp has a one year low of $13.62 and a one year high of $31.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 10.78% and a negative return on equity of 2.71%. Alcoa’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alcoa Corp will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

