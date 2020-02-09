CoreCommodity Management LLC Has $1.60 Million Position in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)

CoreCommodity Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 288,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,801 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC owned about 0.20% of W&T Offshore worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WTI. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in W&T Offshore by 152.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,278,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,588,000 after purchasing an additional 772,282 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in W&T Offshore during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,297,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in W&T Offshore by 587.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 528,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 451,886 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in W&T Offshore by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,308,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,253,000 after purchasing an additional 394,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in W&T Offshore by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,739,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,308,000 after purchasing an additional 211,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WTI. ValuEngine downgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.92.

Shares of WTI stock opened at $4.06 on Friday. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $7.18. The company has a market capitalization of $571.20 million, a P/E ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 2.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.56.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 49 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

