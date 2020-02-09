CoreCommodity Management LLC Has $1.61 Million Stake in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL)

CoreCommodity Management LLC grew its stake in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,080,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,768,000 after buying an additional 1,287,994 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 64,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 43,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 8,441 shares during the last quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 487,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,296,000 after buying an additional 15,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 40,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hormel Foods stock opened at $47.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Hormel Foods Corp has a twelve month low of $37.00 and a twelve month high of $48.01. The stock has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.05.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2325 per share. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 53.45%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Hormel Foods in a report on Friday, October 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (up from $37.00) on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.90.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Lori J. Marco sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $495,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,904.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 4,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $201,999.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,517,694.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,460 shares of company stock valued at $5,304,877. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

