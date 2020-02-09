CoreCommodity Management LLC Purchases 125,644 Shares of Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV)

CoreCommodity Management LLC increased its position in Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) by 82.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 278,915 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,644 shares during the quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Centennial Resource Development worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Centennial Resource Development by 424.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,688,811 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $12,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,163 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the 3rd quarter worth $1,904,000. CDAM UK Ltd grew its position in Centennial Resource Development by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 1,673,428 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,556,000 after purchasing an additional 229,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Centennial Resource Development by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 326,844 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 148,212 shares during the last quarter.

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

Shares of Centennial Resource Development stock opened at $2.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.17. Centennial Resource Development Inc has a twelve month low of $2.89 and a twelve month high of $13.21. The firm has a market cap of $863.44 million, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.11.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, Director Steven J. Shapiro bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.45 per share, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,567 shares in the company, valued at $119,256.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO George S. Glyphis bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.10 per share, for a total transaction of $93,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 538,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,668,404.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 165,500 shares of company stock worth $557,930. 31.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Centennial Resource Development has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.28.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.