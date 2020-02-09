CoreCommodity Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA)

CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,378 shares during the quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in Encana were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Encana by 44.2% during the third quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 52,459,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $240,505,000 after purchasing an additional 16,082,247 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Encana during the third quarter worth approximately $33,555,000. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. boosted its position in Encana by 872.5% during the third quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 6,629,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,495,000 after purchasing an additional 5,947,793 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Encana by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,972,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,980,000 after purchasing an additional 74,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Encana by 43.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,114,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Encana alerts:

In related news, Director Margaret Anne Mckenzie purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.53 per share, with a total value of $45,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 32,000 shares in the company, valued at $144,960. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ECA opened at $16.88 on Friday. Encana Corp has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.01.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Encana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen downgraded Encana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Encana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.20 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. CIBC downgraded Encana from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays downgraded Encana from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.86.

Encana Company Profile

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Encana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.