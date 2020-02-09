Corient Capital Partners LLC Acquires 319 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,415 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,730,576 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,938,712,000 after purchasing an additional 887,115 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $435,000. Hexavest Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 106 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,637,000. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its position in Adobe by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,572 shares of the software company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $366.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $342.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $302.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.09. Adobe Inc has a 12-month low of $249.10 and a 12-month high of $374.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.54, for a total value of $901,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 45,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,682,985.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.27, for a total transaction of $302,667.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,625.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,793 shares of company stock valued at $21,169,089 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Griffin Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $368.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.28.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

