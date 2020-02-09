Corient Capital Partners LLC Acquires 430 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises 0.9% of Corient Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.0% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 1,459 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.0% during the third quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 2,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $439.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $123.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $415.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $389.66. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $292.53 and a fifty-two week high of $441.21.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.28 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 198.95%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,108 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.77, for a total transaction of $481,725.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marillyn A. Hewson sold 22,000 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.12, for a total transaction of $9,594,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,210.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,237 shares of company stock valued at $17,069,612 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $442.47.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.