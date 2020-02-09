Corient Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 62,601 Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 62,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,526,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TFC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $289,343,000. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $201,678,000. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $182,537,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $178,225,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $133,785,000. 73.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 8,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $471,042.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,039.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Skains sold 4,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $232,461.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,668,350.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 225,327 shares of company stock worth $12,227,882 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Stephens cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.38.

TFC opened at $54.27 on Friday. Truist Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $44.51 and a 12-month high of $56.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.69. The company has a market capitalization of $41.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.16.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 41.19%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

