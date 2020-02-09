Corient Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,190 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 173.4% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 73.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABT. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from to in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.57.

ABT opened at $87.87 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $72.12 and a 12 month high of $92.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.03.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $45,748,840.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,962,885.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $3,359,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,885,906.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

