Corient Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,713 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing makes up 0.9% of Corient Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $6,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,955,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,117,899,000 after acquiring an additional 368,108 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,152,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,106,583,000 after acquiring an additional 66,942 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 11.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,757,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,686,000 after acquiring an additional 181,198 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,243,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,998,000 after acquiring an additional 26,145 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 841,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,761,000 after acquiring an additional 21,429 shares during the period. 80.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADP opened at $179.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $173.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.32. The stock has a market cap of $77.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.87. Automatic Data Processing has a 12 month low of $144.04 and a 12 month high of $180.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.96% and a net margin of 16.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 12th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.79%.

In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 48,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total value of $8,184,699.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,899 shares in the company, valued at $24,416,930.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $444,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,784,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,099 shares of company stock worth $10,740,750. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ADP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research cut Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.20.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

