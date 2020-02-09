Corient Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $3,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $319,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 28,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 8,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total transaction of $1,284,350.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,946,719.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 1,569 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total value of $246,081.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,635.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SRE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sempra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Sempra Energy in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sempra Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.50.

NYSE:SRE opened at $158.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $154.34 and its 200 day moving average is $146.15. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $113.23 and a fifty-two week high of $161.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.9675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $3.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 69.48%.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

