Corient Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,172 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the period. United Technologies accounts for about 0.7% of Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $5,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UTX. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in United Technologies by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 6,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in United Technologies by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 88,807 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Dillon & Associates Inc. increased its position in United Technologies by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 56,041 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,678,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD increased its position in United Technologies by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 7,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA acquired a new position in United Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $279,000. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UTX opened at $156.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $152.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.63. United Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $120.22 and a 12-month high of $157.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.24.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that United Technologies Co. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. United Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.59%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UTX. UBS Group boosted their price target on United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Benchmark began coverage on United Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on United Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $169.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.40.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

