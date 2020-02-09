Corient Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,453 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 154 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Fusion Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 329.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 159 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 212.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 175 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UNH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.50.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total transaction of $4,491,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,492,171.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total value of $2,018,498.00. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNH opened at $289.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $259.22. The stock has a market cap of $277.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1 year low of $208.07 and a 1 year high of $302.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.